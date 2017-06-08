Police need help finding a missing 15-year-old boy

GRIFFIN CO., GA - Police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Kionta Jahaun Parks was last seen at 835 Williams Street in Griffin, Ga. around Kentucky Avenue and the Spalding Heights areas.

He was wearing gray pants, a white sweatshirt with an orange letter "T" and red Air Force One shoes.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, police are asking you to please contact Griffin Police Department Investigator Misty Gresham at 770-229-6450 (ext. 543) or to please call 9-1-1.

