Police need help identifying armed robber who shot store clerk

JONESBORO, GA - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a man who robbed a gas station and shot the store clerk.

On June 20 at 2:50 a.m., Clayton Co. PD responded to reports of a person shot at a Chevron gas station at 7264 Tara Boulevard. When officers arrived to the gas station, the clerk that was shot was behind the counter and in critical condition.

Due to the clerk's condition, he was unable to tell officers what had happened.

Clayton Co. Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene to transport the victim to a local hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery.

Detectives were able to investigate this incident further and reviewed surveillance footage from inside the business that shows the suspect entering the business at 2:33 a.m.

In the video, the suspect was wearing a red hooded shirt with his hood up. Detectives were able to see the suspect confronting the clerk and subsequently shooting him. He then forced the victim to go to the register and open the cash drawer. He is then seen emptying the register and walking out of the store, traveling northbound.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information or is able to identify the suspect in the photo to please contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or dial 9-1-1. The case number for this incident is 17031655.

The condition of the clerk is still unknown at this time.

