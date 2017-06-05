Southwest Georgia robbery suspect shot by off-duty cop

THINKSTOCK

LUMPKIN, Ga -- An off-duty police officer in southwest Georgia shot a suspect at a local gas station on Monday.

According to local NBC affiliate WLTZ, the incident involved a reported robbery attempt at the gas station, located at the intersection of Broad and Chestnut streets in the city of Lumpkin.

The suspect, who was shot in the head, is reportedly in critical condition.

Earlier reports stated that the officer was shot, which were incorrect.

Lumpkin is located in Stewart County. It is south of Columbus, and is accessible via Highway 27. Albany is located to its southwest.

The Providence Canyon Conservation Park, which is similar in appearance to the Grand Canyon, is a popular tourist attraction.

This story continues to develop.

© 2017 WXIA-TV