SWAT team called to southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - SWAT teams responded on Sunday to a barricaded gunman in southwest Atlanta.

Police were called to 1676 Alvarado Terrace regarding reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police said they saw a man shooting a gun into the air.

The man then went inside the home, and a woman then exited.

Police received reports that the woman may also have been shooting into the air, and detained her.

The male suspect came back outside briefly, according to police, and then went back inside. SWAT teams eventually went inside the home but found no one inside.

The woman was charged with disorderly conduct and released on scene. Police are continuing to investigate.

