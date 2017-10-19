Police searching for domestic dispute suspect; Fulton deputy fires him

ATLANTA - A off-duty Fulton County deputy fired his weapon Thursday morning at a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a woman flagged down a vehicle between 8:30 and 9 am at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Northside Drive.

The deputy, who was in the area, made contact with the male suspect involved in the domestic dispute. The officer told the suspect to drop his weapon, and then fired at the suspect as he fled in a vehicle.

The suspect has not been located, and the woman has been taken to a local hospital.

