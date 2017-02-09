Police patrolling bus stops this morning after shootout

ATLANTA - Parents will see an increased police presence at school bus stops in Northwest Atlanta Thursday morning.

The patrols come after an afternoon shootout happened in the area of Etheridge Drive NW. According to police, one person was shot in the leg, and a gunfight was happening when authorities arrived at the scene. Multiple people were said to have been shooting.

Police said they arrived in the middle of that gun battle and said they had to take cover.

While police searched for the shooters, several schools were put on lockdown and their dismissals were delayed. Students at Boyd Elementary, Harper-Archer Middle School, BEST Academy, Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Douglass High School all were held at their schools, but were released around 5 p.m.

Thursday morning police are still searching for multiple shooters.

"We intend to have a heavy presence in these areas. We understand that parents are concerned and we are working in tandem with APS to ensure to ensure the safety of all students," Sgt. Warren Pickard said in an email.

