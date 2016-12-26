1 person found fatally shot in SW apartment

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ATLANTA – One person was found dead inside an apartment early Monday morning with gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Atlanta Police Department responded to a call for multiple shots fired in the 1900 block of Alison Court at Brentwood Creek apartments, in Atlanta SW, just after 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found an apartment door ajar. Upon entering, police said that they found one person unresponsive in the living room with several fatal gunshot wounds.

Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire were on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

A “substantial quantity” of narcotics and U.S. currency were recovered from the apartment, police said.

Atlanta Crime Scene Unit responded and processed the scene. Homicide Det. M. Young is investigating the case.

