Police: Puppies thrown on the side of the road

(Photo: Sandy Springs Police Dept.)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- Sandy Springs Police are searching for the person or people responsible for leaving three puppies on the side of the road.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Facebook page, the department received a call around 9 a.m. that someone threw three puppies out of a black Toyota pickup truck in the area of Roberts Drive and Lexington Drive.

The puppies are currently being treated at the Belle Isle Animal Hospital.

If anyone has any information regarding the driver of the pickup truck, they are asked to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.

