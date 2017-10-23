Police respond to Decatur school after staff member attempts suicide

Stephen Boissy / 11Alive

DECATUR, Ga. -- Police responded to Towers High School in Decatur on Monday after a staff member reportedly attempted to commit suicide.

According to the DeKalb County School System, the incident happened during second period.

A social worker called 911 for emergency assistance and DeKalb County school police responded.

"At no time was the safety and security of students or other staff members in jeopardy," said DeKalb County School System Regional V. Superintendent Dr. Bernetta Jones. "We continue to hold educating and keeping students safe as our top priority. Counselors and Social Workers will be available for students and staff who need to talk with someone."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

