Police responding after person shot near Atlanta's West End Mall

ATLANTA -- Police are responding after a person was confirmed shot near Atlanta's West End Mall Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Oak Street around 8:30 p.m. after getting a person shot call.

According to officials, the victim is currently en route to Grady Hospital. His condition was unknown.

This is an active investigation and police are still working to gather details.

