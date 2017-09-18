Close Police responding to SWAT situation in DeKalb Co. WXIA 11:10 AM. EDT September 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST DeKalb County Police's SWAT team is responding to the 2900 block of Meadowview Drive.11Alive is working to gather more details on this story. © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder Nick Gordon in Florida jail VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law The latest on the church bus crash Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash More Stories Attorney for slain Tech student's family: Why didn't… Sep 17, 2017, 9:35 a.m. Juveniles arrested after leading chase in stolen… Sep 18, 2017, 6:01 a.m. Homeowner finds man shot to death in basement Sep 18, 2017, 4:26 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs