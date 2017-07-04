Police search for arson suspect in 4th of July fire

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

DeKalb Fire-Rescue is investigating a fire they said was set on purpose at a school in Brookhaven.

Firefighters were called just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday to the St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal School located at 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Surveillance video inside the school captured a man gaining entry into the building while it was closed. Images show the white male in a t-shirt, jeans, and black shoes moments before the fire broke out.

A driver on the way to the Peachtree Road Race saw the flames and called 911.

A photo of the man has been released in hopes of tracking him down. Investigators say they want to talk to the man and are calling him a "person of interest".

Capt. Eric Jackson said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call the arson hotline 1-800-282-5804.

