Police search for 'critical missing' man last seen wandering away from motel

ATLANTA -- Police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon wandering away from a south Atlanta motel.

Atlanta Police say Scott Mac Ainsh was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel in the 3700 block of Jonesboro Road SE. Police began investigating after the 55-year-old was reported missing by his friend and business partner.

At this time, police have not indicated whether they believe Ainsh, whose last-known address was in Pennsylvania, is in any danger and what the circumstances of his disappearance are.

Ainsh is described as as a 5-foot-8, 150-lb man with balding brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, beige shorts and gray shoes. Police say the missing man has a tattoo of his own name on his left shoulder.

If you have any information on where Ainsh is, they are asked to call Atlanta Police's Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 or 911.

