Police search for missing Athens-Clarke County teen

ATHENS, Ga. -- Local authorities are searching for a missing teen in the Athens area.

Athens-Clarke County Police and Fire officials said 17-year-old Tomas Aleman went missing in the Gaines School Road and Continental Drive area in the eastern part of the county.

It's unknown what the circumstances of his disappearance are.

Aleman, authorities said, was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, red or orange shorts and black and red shoes.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call police by dialing 911.

No other information was provided.

