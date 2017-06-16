WXIA
Police search for mom who allegedly abandoned toddler at Atlanta airport

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 7:36 PM. EDT June 16, 2017

ATLANTA -- Police need the public's help in locating a woman they said abandoned her 4-year-old child alone in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport earlier Friday.

Police are now looking for Maranda Hakimi Harvey.

Authorities will be giving a live press conference on the investigation at Atlanta Police Headquarters at 7:30 p.m.

