Police search for 'very special' stolen giraffe

Lindsey is a ten-foot metal giraffe stolen from a child advoacy center in Toccoa, Ga.

TOCCOA, Ga. -- A ten-foot giraffe was last seen in the back of a white pickup truck headed towards North Carolina. She's been missing for five days.

Mark Smith is heart-broken. Stealing Lindsey was stealing from Georgia's most vulnerable: children who have been physically and sexually abused. "A senseless act of vandalism can hurt other people," he said.

Lindsey was a 10-foot solid metal giraffe that marked the entrance of the Powerhouse for Kids Child Advocacy Center. Powerhouse is one of 44 Child Advocacy Centers in the state of Georgia.

"It's a place to go for children to tell their story one time," Director Mark Smith said. Before, abused children were traumatized again and again through the process of seeking help. The center helped 252 children across three counties last year.

When children arrived, they were greeted by Lindsey, a sign of hope, resiliency, and strength.

Lindsey the giraffe was named after Lindey Worley, a survivor and volunteer. Her husband and son are seen here on the day the statue was named in her honor.

"She has tremendous sentimental value," Smith said. The statue was named after Lindsey Worley, a survivor who became a nurse and volunteer at Powerhouse. She was killed in a motor vehicle accident.

Five years ago, the giraffe in her name was erected in her honor. She stood there until Saturday, March 18th when she went missing.

"It feels like a portion of what you do has been taken away from you," Smith said. "You couldn't have just pulled up on the side of the road and picked it up. You have to have four or five people. You had to have a plan."

The Stephens County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and Smith says they've worked to contact salvage yards in several states. Investigators know the giraffe was stolen between 5:00 and 6:00 pm on Saturday, based on eyewitness testimony. One of those witnesses saw Lindsey in the back of a white pickup truck near the North Carolina border. And then, she disappeared.

Smith's message to whoever took their symbol of hope: "Tell us where it is. We'll come get it."

Whatever it takes to get her back. "It's like a big open hole."

Help us find Lindsey! Share this 11Alive post NOW on your social media pages!

© 2017 WXIA-TV