ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man who they said sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

APD released the sketch of the suspect, who they said could be between the ages of 18 to 20 years old.

While police did not indicate where and when the assault happened, they said the man is known to hang around in Southwest Atlanta in the Deerwood Park area.

Police believe the suspect, whose name might be Lucas, is dangerous. Investigators are not releasing any more information at this time because it could "hinder the investigation."

The suspect is being described as a 6-foot tall male with hazel-colored eyes, black hair with a blonde or brown patch of dyed hair.

If anyone sees the suspect, they are asked to call investigators at 404-546-5692.

