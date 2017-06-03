Police searching for missing halfway house inmate

Dennis Carlyle IMAGE GA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

ATLANTA – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a resident of a transitional center who did not return to his residence.

Dennis Carlyle was a resident of the Atlanta transitional center, one of 13 such state facilities for selected offenders who are provided “work/release” services, allowing them to get a job in the community while requiring them to conform to the structure of the program.

Carlyle, 40, was last seen wearing civilian clothes. He is described as a white male, 5’11” and weighing 205 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Carlyle was convicted of robbery in 2012 and given a seven-year sentence.

The offender lives in the center, participates in a number of programs, and completes assignments to contribute to the upkeep of the center.

Carlyle also has gone by the name Dennis Zachery Lee Bray.

