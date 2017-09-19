Police searching for missing woman suffering from memory loss

ROSWELL, GA - The Roswell Police Department needs help locating a woman who was reported missing on Monday, September 18.

Constance Murdock, 74, was reported missing by her husband and is feared to be in danger, according to police.

She was driving in a black 2015 Lexus IS 250 with the Georgia tag: CCD9054. It is believed Murdock to have taken her purse and credit cards with her.

At 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Murdock used her credit card to pump gas at a station in Atlanta. She is possibly traveling to Alabama, Florida or Ohio to see family.

Murdock suffers from memory loss symptoms and could be in potential danger.

Police are asking for anyone who ma have information on her whereabouts to please contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-410 or call 911.

