Police searching for three missing girls in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. -- The Floyd County Police Department is searching for three children who left their home early Monday morning.

Police say Ateara Garrett, 6, Diamond Garrett, 15 and Madison Pearson, 12 left home around 1:30 a.m. on June 12 without permission.

They are believed to be in a burgundy 2013 Ford Fusion with the license plate RAK5131.

At this time police do consider the children runaways, but they say they are concerned for their welfare because of their ages.

If you have any information on where they are, you're asked to call police, or contact the Floyd County Police Department's Facebook page.

