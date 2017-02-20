Police seeking 'person of interest' in Clayton Co. inn shooting

Gary Earl Bonner is being called a "person of interest" in a shooting that left one person in critical condition. (Photo: Clayton County Police Department, WXIA)

MORROW, Ga. -- Police are searching for a person of interest after gunfire broke out at a Clayton County motel Monday morning.

According to Clayton County Police, officers responded to the South Side Inn on Old Dixie Highway around 10:15 after getting reports that shots had been fired.

While investigating the property, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times inside a room on the second floor. Emergency responders transported the unidentified man to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Officials said he is in critical condition.

Investigators now believe Gary Early Bonner could have useful information about the shooting, and they are looking to question him. At this time, investigators said Bonner has not been identified as the shooter.

Anyone with information as to where Bonner may be is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

This is not the first time that a shooting has happened at this Clayton County Inn. In August, police responded for a separate incident after a gunman opened fire following an argument. Two people were left dead in that incident.

