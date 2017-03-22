Police shooting under investigation in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Police are working several scenes in SE Atlanta related to an officer-involved shooting.

A Fulton County police officer shot someone after the pursuit entered into Atlanta's jurisdiction. The suspect was not killed.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not been asked to investigate

Police have closed down Adair Ave. SE at Lakewood Ave SE for the investigation.

