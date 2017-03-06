Police still searching for woman who lit boyfriend on fire

A man called for help after he says he was doused with gasoline and set on fire.

ATLANTA -- Police are still looking for the woman accused of dousing her boyfriend with lighter fluid and setting him on fire.

The man called 911 on March 1, 2017, telling the dispatcher he'd been burned. Grady EMS responded and transported the man to the hospital. He sustained second degree burns.

The man was later able to tell police what happened. He said he and his girlfriend, Miranda Holland, lived together on Hall Street in northwest Atlanta. After a fight over a bike, she allegedly threw lighter fluid on him and then lit him on fire.

"[The victim] realized that his shirt was beginning to stick to him like plastic. At that time, he was able to push Ms. Holland off of him and take his shirt off," according to the police report.

Holland was last seen walking south on Hall Street.

11Alive spoke with neighbors along Hall Street in northwest Atlanta. One neighbor, who didn't want to show her face on camera, said she heard yelling coming from the house before the day of the fire: "I only heard it a couple of times, but it wasn't sufficient enough to think somebody would be in danger. Because you never know. Some people speak like that all day, everyday."

She was surprised to hear the arguing had turned violent.

"Sometimes you hear things, but I never heard anything being dangerous,or anyone getting hurt. That's why it's so shocking," she said.

Atlanta Police said Monday there had not yet been any arrests in the case.

