Police: Suspect considered to be armed wanted in two counties

Police are searching for a person wanted in two counties.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Keith Laird is accused of entering vehicles and is believed to have stolen guns. He also has warrants for his arrest in Gwinnett County and is considered armed.
If you know where he is currently located please call 911.
