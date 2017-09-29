Jonesboro Police: Man charged after robbing taxi drivers at gun point

RIVERDALE, GA. -- Police say one man is behind bars after robbing two taxi driver at gunpoint.

Jonesboro Police have charged Antjuan Lewis with two accounts of aggravated assault, two accounts of robbery, among other charges after two separate incidents on Sept. 13 and Sept. 22.

On September 13, 2017, Lewis and another unknown suspect allegedly hijacked a taxi at gunpoint from 188 North Avenue. Shortly after speaking with the victim, the officer and a Clayton County Sheriff's Deputy found that vehicle parked behind the building.

According to the police report, the two approached the vehicle with their guns drawn to find it abandoned.

Lewis was described in the police report as a "dark skinned male" trying to enter the passenger's seat. The driver informed him he couldn't sit there and was resigned to the back with his "light-skinned male" friend. Suddenly, the light skin male began choking the driver.

After drawing a gun, Lewis allegedly demanded to know where the money was located. He took $30 from the center console. The two men let the driver run away following events.

Lewis and his associate took a business iPad and inside camera from the vehicle before leaving it.

In the Sept. 22 incident, a female driver was dispatched to 6569 River Run Road. She picked up two black males and proceeded to drive them to their destination. Upon arrival at an apartment complex at 8050 Tar Boulevard, one of the men pulled a gun on her.

He then pulled the trigger.

The gun clicked. The driver begged for her life. He berated her to keep quiet. The male took $150 from the center console as well as her cell phone. The first male went to the back of the apartment building while the other left when everything died down.

The driver made her way to a RaceTrac gas station at 7721 Tara Boulevard in order to inform police.

The second male was described as "chubby...having on a white bandana, a white shirt, and wearing glasses."

Police said a second suspect is in custody but has not yet been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WXIA-TV