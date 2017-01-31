Police: Teen chokes mom to death after domestic dispute

(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department, WXIA)

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Gwinnett County Police have arrested a 16-year-old male after they say he choked his mother to death after a domestic dispute that apparently started over him taking medication.

Officers arrived to the Oakwood Vista Apartments in the 1300 block of Ardsley Place shortly after 5 p.m. after the victim's nephew found the woman and called police.

When officers arrived, they said the 16-year-old teen had already left the apartment building, but he was found a short time later near the front of the complex.

At this time, investigators are looking in to whether mental illness may have played a role in the incident. Police said no other family members were inside the apartment when the dispute happened.

