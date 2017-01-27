A Georgia State Patrol trooper removes a pink backpack after a girl is rushed to the hospital after a deadly chase.

ATLANTA -- Crowds poured out of the Falcons rally Friday midday between Atlanta City Hall and the State Capitol.

Around that time, a Georgia Capitol police officer spotted a man sitting on top of a pickup truck who "created a disturbance". The trooper turned on his blue lights to pull the man over. After initially stopping, a GSP spokesperson said the truck then sped away.

"From what I understand it started in front of City Hall on Mitchell Street, where he was – or there was somebody on top of his vehicle, I think being loud," said Georgia State Patrol Lt. Richie Harris. "But as the vehicle went through the Capitol campus, it got the attention of a Capitol Police officer who attempted to stop him. And he chose not to stop."





Several other state public safety vehicles joined the chase down I-20 eastbound and, eventually, into Kirkwood. On Memorial Drive near Douglas Street, the truck crossed the center line and hit a silver car head-on. After impact, the truck hit another car, flipped, and burst into flames.

Asked by reporters about the appropriateness of initiating such a chase, Lt. Harris said "we look at every pursuit, internally with our agency. All that will be looked at."

No names were released Friday afternoon.

The driver of the pickup truck died on the scene. The driver of the car he hit head-on, a mother, also died at the scene. Her daughter was transported to the hospital. Investigators are still working to notify families before releasing the names of those involved in the crash.

A spokesperson with GSP told 11Alive News an internal investigation would look into the decision to initiate the chase.

