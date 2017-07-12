Police: ‘Casually dressed' man targeting convention, hotel visitors

ATLANTA -- Weeks before one of the biggest annual conventions in the city, Atlanta police are warning about a casually dressed man targeting hotel visitors in the downtown district.

The incidents started in April when the suspect walked in the Marriott Hotel on 265 Peachtree Center Ave during convention hours.

According to police, the suspect would enter the atrium level and walk off with laptops and book bags left unattended during lunch time.

The suspect was captured on camera again on June 26 removing a guest’s laptop from the Marriott.

On several of the videos, the man is seen on video with the victim’s belongings in his hand as he exits the building.

Within the past two weeks, the suspect has begun targeting other hotels, including the Westin located at 210 Peachtree St. He was able to remove two laptops there.

The warning from police comes just weeks before DragonCon, traditionally one of the largest conventions of the year in Atlanta.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

