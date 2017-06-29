POLICE: Woman attacked while offering ride to stranger

DULUTH- Police are warning drivers that giving courtesy rides to complete strangers could have serious consequences.

On Sunday, June 18, at approximately 4:30a.m, a woman was approached in her car by an unknown man at the QuikTrip located at 2185 Beaver Ruin Road in unincorporated Norcross.

The man told the victim that he was from out of town and not familiar with the area. He asked her for a ride to a home in Duluth, and the victim agreed.

He gave the woman several directions while driving. When she approached the intersection of Green Street and Eagle Terrace in unincorporated Duluth, the suspect reached over and turned off the ignition to her car.

He then produced a knife and began to lunge at her. The victim yelled for help and the suspect got out of her car and ran away. The victim had a small cut to her hand.

Before the suspect could run away, he dropped his cell phone on the passenger seat.

Though his ultimate intention is still unknown, the victim now believes that the suspect may have wanted to take her down a dark street to rape her.

The case was assigned to a detective, and he was able to positively identify Raul Arruevalle as the suspect. Though the suspect has an active warrant for his arrest, his whereabouts are unknown.

Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured in this crime. But, it is imperative that Arruevalle is arrested quickly before he tries to hurt someone else.

Raul Arruevalle also goes by “Raul Valle” and Raul Arrue Valle.” He has black hair, brown eyes. He is 5-03 and weighs 160 lbs. He has slight facial hair and a prominent scar of his left cheek.

If anyone has any information about where Arruevalle can be found, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

© 2017 WXIA-TV