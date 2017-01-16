Politcal subtext to ML King Day at Ebenezer

Sen. Bernie Sanders at Ebenezer Baptist Church Atlanta

ATLANTA -- There was a strong subtext of politics at the king service at Ebenezer church.

There was a sustained burst of applause for the introduction of Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator who didn’t quite get the chance to challenge Donald Trump for the presidency.

"It is not acceptable that in America we have the highest rate of childhood poverty of almost any major country on earth," Sanders told the audience, drawing from his 2016 stump speeches.

The event had a restless quality – one that coincided with this week’s upcoming presidential transition.

"It's sort of an affront that many people-- black, white, Democrats, Republican-- that feel our region, our city has been disparaged by the president elect," said Fulton County commission chairman John Eaves. "So I think there’s a degree of skepticism that’s in the air. But there’s resolve as well to keep on pushing."

The disparagement came in the form of a Tweet from the president elect this weekend, attacking Congressman John Lewis. Lewis was absent from Ebenezer, though not in spirit.

"I think he is an American hero. I think President Obama was able to achieve the presidency of the United States because of the kind of courage that he has shown," said Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

(© 2017 WXIA)