ATLANTA -- With ‘The Walking Dead’ based here, Georgia could claim to be the zombie capital of the world. What you may not know is that zombies walk at the state Capitol, in the form of bills that die yet won’t stay dead.

This year, the apparent Zombie Bill granddaddy is touted as a health bill – and is opposed by people who say it would threaten the health of Georgians. Its ability to not stay dead is a wonder to behold.

First, the basics. There are medical procedures that are performed by poking hypodermic needles into the human eyeball. That procedure is at the heart of this bill.

"I don’t think anybody would deny that there are potential complications relating to putting a needle in the eyeball there," said Sen. Ben Watson (R-Savannah), who voted to kill the bill.

State law now allows ophthalmalogists – who are eye surgeons – to do the procedure. The bill would allow optometrists to do it. They are not surgeons.

"They're in peoples eyes every day!" said Rep. Earl Ehrhart (R-Powder Springs), who sponsored the bill.

The bill has died at least three times, yet lives today. And he’s OK with calling it a zombie bill.

"I guess it has been resurrected and it is walking. I guess that’s zombie-like," Ehrhart said Wednesday.

Here’s what makes Rep. Earl Earhart’s bill a zombie.

Introduced as House Bill 36, a committee killed it within days.

Undaunted, Earhart introduced it again as HB 416. The same committee killed it again.

Meantime, the Senate introduced the same bill. It passed. But then the same House committee, presented with the same bill for a third time, refused to vote on it.

The Senate then passed an unrelated bill, SB 153 – and this week, a Senate committee changed that bill to the bill that had already died three times, making it un-dead once more.

"I look at it like a nine inning baseball game down here. Those original attempts in one committee weren’t successful. Well there’s other ways to skin that cat," Ehrhart said.

Asked why this bill, of the hundred introduced this year, is so hard-fought, Watson said "Well, I think the optometry lobby is strong."

Even opponents of the eyeball bill give Ehrhart credit for knowing and working the rules. They ruefully expect the eyeball bill to pass.

