Poll: 61% of moms have been shamed on parenting skills

(FILE)

More than half of mothers say they've been targeting by "mommy-shaming".

According to a new poll, 61% of mothers say they've been criticized about their parenting choices. The top complaints came from their spouse (36%), in-laws (31%), and their own parents (37%).

The poll was conducted in January by the University of Michigan in cooperation with the C.S. Mott Children's hospital.

Mothers of children from newborns through five years old said discipline was the most frequent target of criticism, with 70% of moms saying those choices were questioned. Other topics of mommy shaming included diet (52%), sleep (46%), breast-vs-bottle feeding (39%), safety (20%), and childcare (16%).

“Our findings tap into the tensions moms face when parenting advice leads to more stress than reassurance and makes them feel more criticized than supported,” poll co-director Sarah Clark said in a press release about the poll.

“Mothers can get overwhelmed by so many conflicting views on the ‘best’ way to raise a child,” she adds. “Unsolicited advice — especially from the people closest to her child — can be perceived as meaning she’s not doing a good job as a mother. That can be hurtful.”

Read the full poll results here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV