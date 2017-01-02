Popular Atlanta diner mysteriously collapses overnight

Residents along West Marietta Street awoke to a popular restaurant that mysteriously collapsed overnight.

Formerly known as Carver’s Country Kitchen, the diner was opened in 1992 and became a popular Southern-style spot. It was featured on CNN and Food Network’s ‘Top Places to Eat.'

Although there were no injuries, neighbors remain puzzled as to how and exactly when the landmark’s wall and roof crumbled.

According to Atlanta Fire PIO Cortez Stafford, the building had been vacant for around three or four years.

