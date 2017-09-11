Power out? Here's what to do

1. STAY INFORMED

• IF YOU SEE DOWNED POWER LINES | Call 1-888-891-0938

2. FOOD

• Keep your refrigerator/freezer doors closed. A closed refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours and a freezer about 48 hours.

3. SAFETY

• Have a generator? Never use one inside a home or garage. Ready.gov also says a generator should never be connected to a home's electrical system.

• Never use camp stoves, charcoal-burning grills or propane/kerosene heaters indoors.

• Carbon monoxide is always a concern during an outage. Do not use gas stovetops or ovens as heat sources as they pose risks of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Avoid any unnecessary travel as traffic lights will also be out in your area

• Avoid downed power lines. If you see one, you can report it by calling this number 1-888-891-0938.

4. ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT

• Turn off or disconnect any appliances, equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

• If you leave one light on you'll know when the power comes back on