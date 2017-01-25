WXIA
Pres. Trump approves federal aid to Ga. for Jan. 2 storms

RAW: Drone video of Albany damage (NBC)

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 11:24 PM. EST January 25, 2017

On the same day that Gov. Nathan Deal toured storm-ravaged south Georgia after deadly weekend tornadoes swept through, Pres. Trump approved disaster relief for Georgia counties affected by Jan. 2 tornadoes.

In a release from the White House obtained by NBC News, the president declared a "major disaster exists in the State of Georgia" and ordered federal aid be sent to counties hit by earlier storms.

 

 

Federal funding will be made available for Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Early, Mitchell, Turner and Worth Counties, which experienced severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds from those early-January storms.

Much of the same area would suffer more loss weeks later, as another round of strong storms caused at least 17 tornadoes and killed nearly 20 people.


