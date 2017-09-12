President, former first lady hold annual 'Conversation with the Carters'

ATLANTA -- Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn made a public appearance Tuesday night to discuss their plans for peace and health initiatives around the world.

The pair spoke to a packed audience at the Carter Center, where they covered those topics and spoke about the current administration's efforts to deal with North Korea.

We're at the @CarterCenter tonight as former POTUS Jimmy Carter & former FLOTUS Rosalynn hold townhall. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/yr9RhT1Sk8 — Chuck Ringwalt WLTX (@ChuckRingwalt) September 12, 2017

During the discussion, called a Conversation with the Carters, President Carter emphasized the need for compassion in order to make steps toward de-escalating tensions with the reclusive country.

"Until we're willing to talk to them and treat them with respect as human beings, which they are, then I don't think we'll make any progress," the former president said.

The former president and first lady closed out the event by answering audience questions.

The Center's next event on Sept. 26 will focus on Islamophobia.

