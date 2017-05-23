How President Trump's proposed budget impacts Georgia

Eric Ueland, Republican Staff Director of the Senate Budget Committee, gives a thumbs-up as he hands out copies of US President Donald Trump's Fiscal Year 2018 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 23, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, Custom)

President Donald Trump’s first federal budget has been delivered to Capitol Hill.

The president’s $4.1 trillion budget is entitled “A New Foundation for American Greatness.”

Defense spending is on the winner’s list, a $54 billion boost over the next year. There’s also an extra $2.6 billion for border security, and $19 billion for a new, paid parental leave program.

The budget also calls for an $880 billion cut in Medicaid, a reduction that will have a relatively small impact on Georgia compared to other states.

Food stamps, a program that means a lot to Georgians, would also be cut by $193 billion.

In 2017, 1.73 million Georgians received food stamps. That’s one in six people, or 17 percent of the state. Last year on average, each Georgian on food stamps got $128 a month. That’s $1.42 per person, per meal.

Also last year, more than 70 percent of those on food stamps were families with kids; 27 percent of those were families with elderly and disabled members, while 43 percent were working families.

The president’s proposed changes would add a work requirement to receive benefits, amounting a 29 percent cut to the national program over the next 10 years.

