Priest explains how to help children who are buried alone

The priest who holds funerals for children who die and have no one to bury them responded after dozens of people asked how they can help.

Monday, 11Alive's Jaye Watson told the story of one Fulton County priest who has taken on the task of burying Georgia’s poor and abused children who die and are left alone. Joshua Case of Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church said hundreds of children die at the hands of violence or poverty each year. Some of those children have no one. Read how he decided to take on the task he thought would be infrequent but soon turned into a full-time job.

Here is his response to people asking how they can help.

Thanks to all for your energy and support for children in Georgia (and abroad). And thanks to Jaye Watson for wanting this story to be told in a compassionate.

I love the idea of setting up a network like that for veterans without families! There is a need for this for many who are buried in our community that have no one to bear witness (children and adults).

For my part, if you are looking for a few ways to get involved, here are my suggestions:

1. Pray! If you are a praying person, pray for children and all who care for them in our state. As Marian Wright Edelman once prayed, “Lord we have pushed so many of our children into the tumultuous sea of life in leaky boats without survival gear. Forgive us and help them to forgive us. Help us now to give all our children the anchor of faith, the rudder of hope, the sails of education, the paddles of family to keep them going when life’s seas get rough."

2. Say thanks! One of the ways we are trying to make sure that children and families get the support they need is by saying thanks to those who work so hard as the front line responders - particularly DFCS employees, teachers, foster families and nurses/doctors in NICU. Take time once a month to say thanks through cards, helping to resource supply closets, or providing a meal to these Carers.

You can find out more about your county DFCS office here: http://dfcs.dhs.georgia.gov/

3. If you would like to find about how Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is partnering with various organizations to make Georgia a holier place for all God’s children you can visit our site here: www.holyinnocents.org/mission. While our community helps with indigent burials of children in Fulton County, through your local DFCS offices you can find out if there is an “indigent burial program that assists children.” I am sure that the chaplains and/or those who bury would love support from the community in their work.

In all things remember that our lives are more connected than we could ever imagine. Be kind. Pay attention. Do your little bit of good in your part of the world and things will change.

Plotting goodness!

To report child abuse or neglect call 1-855-GACHILD that's 1-855-422-4453.

