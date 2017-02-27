Program provides safe space from gangs, path forward for at-risk young men

(Photo: Matt Pearl, WXIA)

It should not be special.

It is a weekly conversation between a group of men -- half adults and half teenagers.

But the young men in this circle are in special circumstances.

“If there are 20 young men here Saturday, 13 have been to jail,” said Gary Davis, Sr. “Ten are facing life sentences.”

Davis is the founder of the Next Level Boys Academy. He runs this Saturday session, a diversionary program for young men facing sentences to jail.

“I always challenge the people who say to me, ‘If it was my child, my child wouldn’t do this,’” Davis said. “Well it’s easy for us to say this because our children don’t live in this environment.”

PHOTOS | Program provides path forward for at-risk young men

These conversations take place in Fulton County, which recently became synonymous with slider crimes. These refer to situations where thieves pull up alongside cars at gas stations and take whatever is inside – including, sometimes, the car itself. In 2016 more than two-thirds of those crimes were committed by 22 people, all of whom were juveniles.

RELATED | Community leaders seek to address uptick in juvenile crime

AND | South Fulton carjackings cause worry, concern in community

No one in this circle was in that group. But they all claim to be in that environment.

“You can’t tell me something ain’t normal when that’s what’s happening for generations,” said 17-year-old Nesto. “I don’t want to hear, ‘It’s not normal.’ Drugs being sold all the time, shootouts, gangs, that’s not normal life, but realistically, it’s normal for us.”

That last item – gangs – particularly concerns Jim Hurley. He runs the Atlanta Safe Streets Gang Task Force for the FBI.

“Commonly, people emulate what they see as children,” Hurley said. “We’re seeing younger children brought into the gangs perhaps to run errands, perhaps to stand lookout, just to ingratiate them, just to get them involved.”

Nesto describes similar experiences first-hand: “Somebody just [young kids] a flag or a burner. ‘Yeah, go do this. Go put this work in.’ [The kids] might not even know what a gang is about. They just know they see dudes every day in the same spot, wearing the same colors.”

This circle is about getting away from that.

“There may be four or five different gangs in the same room,” Davis told 11Alive's Matt Pearl. “We’re talking about some of the most vicious gangs in the city, and the reason why it doesn’t come up much is … we don’t entertain it. We never talk about gangs in here.”

They talk about everything else, with the teens seeing and hearing from adult examples of success.

“I’ve worked with roughly 60 young men,” Davis said. “Only two have gone back to jail. Believe it or not, the average young man really wants to live right, and if they know you believe in them, they know that you trust them, they’re gonna show up.”

It is a small shot at a big issue. It is three hours, every Saturday, removing the noise, temptation, and environment. It is three hours of just the circle. And, Davis said, it's nothing special.

“We’re not experts, but if nothing else, we give them two things: love and support,” he said. “And we’re not doing anything amazing.”

(© 2017 WXIA)