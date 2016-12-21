Prominent Atlanta attorney Tex McIver in custody

Claude "Tex" McIver was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesdau, Dec. 21, 2016 after he admitted to shooting his wife while riding in the backseat of a car. (Photo: Fulton County Jail)

ATLANTA -- Prominent Atlanta attorney Tex McIver is in custody Wednesday night, officials confirm, one day before his 74th birthday.

According to Sgt. Warren Pickard with the Atlanta Police Department, McIver surrendered himself over to authorities at the Fulton County Jail late Wednesday evening after making arrangements with the U.S. Marshals Service.

No bond was posted and he will remain there overnight, according to Fulton County officials. He is scheduled to have a first appearance at the Fulton County Courthouse Thursday at 11 a.m.

Tex McIver is currently detained at the Fulton County Jail. He Surrendered late this evening. — Warren Pickard (@APDChevrons) December 22, 2016

Earlier in the day, Fulton County magistrate issued arrest warrants for him after he admitted to shooting his wife Diane McIver inside an SUV near Piedmont Park in late September. The attorney faces charges of misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter.

Ten days after the shooting, Tex McIver, at the request of his attorney Steven Maples, took a polygraph test conducted by a private contractor. During that examination, McIver insisted the shooting was nothing more than a horrible accident.

Maples says he thinks public pressure and "politics" drove authorities to seek the warrants. He said that he has ballistics experts who would testify that the shooting was accidental. The attorney said he's hopeful that a grand jury will hear the case before it goes to trial.

Diane McIver was president of Corey Airport Services, a company that provides advertising in airports across the United States. Tex McIver is an attorney with the firm Fisher and Phillips, and is on the advisory committee of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on Gun Violence.

Two weeks ago, more than 2,000 items from Diane McIver's estate were placed on an estate sale with Peachtree Battle Estate Sales and Liquidations.

