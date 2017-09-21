Prominent Georgia Republican named U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg

J. Randolph Evans IMAGE DENTONS

One of the biggest names in the Georgia GOP is now the new U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

James Randolph “Randy” Evans is a partner in Dentons, the largest law firm in the world, and is also a columnist and author.

The White House made the announcement on Thursday.

According to bio from Dentons, Evans currently serves as chairman of the Republican National Lawyers Association and as Georgia committeeman for the Republican National Committee.

Evans was a longtime volunteer for Newt Gingrich’s early Cobb County campaigns, and served as Gingrich’s counsel while he was U.S. House Speaker, from 1995 to 1998.

The White House said Evans was counsel to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995–2007.

Evans has co-authored eight books and is a syndicated columnist writing on ethics, climate change and current events.

