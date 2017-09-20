Protestors arrested in violent Tech protest ordered to stay away from campus

ATLANTA - Three people who were arrested during a violent Monday night protest at Georgia Tech were ordered to stay away from the campus during a Wednesday court appearance.

Bond was also set for Jacob Wilson, Andrew Monden (enrolled at Georgia Tech as Cassandra Monden), and Vincent Castellenti, at $107,500, $20,000 and $50,000, respectively.

The protest erupted after a Monday night vigil following the death of Scout Schultz. Schultz was shot to death by campus police late Saturday night while allegedly brandishing a knife. Eyewitness video captured Schultz yelling, "Shoot me!" GBI investigators later found three separate suicide notes in a nearby dorm.

The three arrested during the protests had first appearances in Fulton County court Wednesday morning.

Jacob Wilson

According to court records, Wilson, a fulltime student at Georgia State, was out on bond on arson and criminal trespass charges. He is a Druid Hills resident, and attended Oberlin College for two years and lived in Arizona for one year.

Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Addison Wade said prosecutors have video of Wilson hitting two police officers in the head with a paint can.

On Wednesday, Wilson was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and sentenced to home confinement from 7 am to 7 pm each day. He was also ordered to stay away from Georgia Tech property.

Cassandra Monden

Monden, who is enrolled as “Cassandra” at Georgia Tech, is a computational major, and has also been ordered to stay away from the campus.

Vincent Castellenti

Wearing a sling on his left arm during the hearing, Castellenti has been arrested three times, with all cases against him being dismissed. He has been a resident of Georgia for seven years and works at Nav X Global. His attorney said he's an active volunteer in the homeless community.

Prosecutors say Castellenti was caught on video assaulting a Tech police officer with a hammer.

