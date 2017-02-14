Pucker up! Kiss the pig for Valentine's Day

CUMMING, Ga. -- Kids in Cumming puckered up to kiss a pig for Valentine's Day.

The stunt was part of Earth Day fundraising efforts to build outdoor classrooms. Students and teachers who helped fill piggy banks won the chance to kiss the pigs,which were provided by a local farm.





The Carrington Academy locations in Cumming and Suwanee both launched school-wide fundraising efforts in late January. Just a few weeks later, they were celebrating with piggy smooches.

