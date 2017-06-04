Puerto Rico identifies girl killed in air crash as Atlanta teen

puerto rico airport (Photo: Harald Weiss)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rican authorities have identified a girl who died in a small plane crash as 15-year-old Molly Reed from Atlanta.

The U.S. territory's emergency agency said Sunday that two friends of the girl remained hospitalized with various injuries. It identifies them as 48-year-old Scott Ellyson and his 14-year-old daughter, Casey Ellyson, of Georgia.

Twenty-two-year pilot Jose Diaz of Puerto Rico also was also injured in Saturday's crash of an Air America plane off the coast of Pinones, east of San Juan. It had just taken off from the capital's international airport on a flight to Culebra island.

The three survivors were rescued by people who were swimming or sunbathing on a nearby beach and went to the crash site in kayaks.

The accident's cause is under investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press