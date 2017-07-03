Puppies dumped from truck, left by busy road

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- They are friendly, energetic, and healthy. They greet newcomers with wagging tails and the floppy, tumbling joy unique to puppies. It comes days after they were dumped from a pickup truck.

Saturday morning, Sandy Springs Police took a 911 call from a witness. She saw a black Toyota truck going northbound on Roberts Lane near Lexington Drive in Sandy Springs. She told police she saw three puppies abandoned on the side of the road. She stayed on scene, keeping the puppies out of traffic.

By the time police arrived, another driver had already claimed one of the adorable dogs for themselves. The other two were taken to nearby Belle Animal Hospital.

Veterinarian Dr. Riva Wolkow said the dogs are a Pitbull-Mastiff mix. She thinks they're about 14 weeks old. The dogs were treated for ticks, fleas, and heartworm. They had some scrapes, but were otherwise in good condition. Dr. Wolkow said it's hard to tell what kind of condition they were kept in before they were dumped.

The dogs are being held at the hospital while police investigate. Sandy Springs police are trying to track down the driver of the black Toyota truck seen dumping the puppies. The owner could face animal cruelty charges, but first police say they want to track down the person responsible to determine exactly what happened.

