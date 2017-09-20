Puppy mill dogs picked up by Georgia English Bulldog Rescue

Dozens of dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Fulton County on Monday were picked up by an animal rescue organization on Wednesday afternoon.



The Georgia English Bulldog Rescue took 18 of 37 puppies and dogs that were confiscated from a puppy mill located at 4401 Commerce Circle.



Fulton County Police said the dogs were living in deplorable conditions and illegal breeding was occurring at the location.

Marcellus Alston and Monic Harrish were arrested and charged with 37 counts of cruelty to animals. A judge set their bond at $18,500 each, which is $500.00 per count.

Harrish posted her $18,500 bail and was released on Tuesday.

Fulton County Animal Control seized the dogs. The next step is to get the dogs checked by a veterinarian before they are available for adoption.



