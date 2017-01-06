The Accubrine Automated Brine Maker at Forest Park GA

FOREST PARK, GA -- Georgia Department of Transportation work crews spent Thursday and Friday brining major roads and bridges in anticipation of Friday night's snowfall. In Forest Park, the DOT runs a shop stocked with salt, equipped with a machine called the "Accubrine automated brine maker," which produces the stuff spread on roads. 11Alive's Doug Richards politely ambushed a DOT worker named Roderick Browning with some questions:

Richards: How thick is the salt content?

Browning: It’s at 23.5 percent.

Q: And how would you compare that to, say, an ocean?

A: Ocean is about four percent, five percent.

Q: So this is six times saltier than an ocean?

A: Yes sir.

Q: And how sticky is it when it hits the asphalt?

A: It’s real sticky. It sticks to the asphalt fine.

Q: Once you brine a highway, do you have to re-brine it or does it stay put until it gets washed away?

A: It stays put. It’ll stay put real good. It’ll stay put for a long time.

Q: And once it's on the highway, its effect is to absorb icy water.

A: Yes sir. That’s what it’s supposed to do. Once it sticks to the asphalt or the pavement, it sticks to it . When ice tries to accumulate it just goes away.

Q: So the chunks of salt absorb the ice so you get chunks of salt instead of chunks of ice?

A: That’s what you get.

Q: And it’s foolproof right?

A: Yes sir.