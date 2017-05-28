WXIA
Race to replace Tom Price: Early voting begins Tuesday

Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are in a runoff in the sixth district.

Tim Darnell , WXIA 2:56 PM. EDT May 28, 2017

ATLANTA – Early voting begins at some locations Tuesday in the nation’s most expensive, closely watched congressional election.

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are seeking to become Georgia’s next 6th district congressional representative, replacing Tom Price, now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The race has attracted national donors and media attention. The seat has been in GOP hands since 1978, but Donald Trump carried the district by less than two percentage points this past November over Hillary Clinton.

Here is a list of early voting locations, dates and times:

Cobb County

Main Elections Office
736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta Ga.
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 9; 8am-5pm (weekdays only)
• Saturday, June 10; 9am-4pm
• Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16; 8am-5pm

East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, Ga.
• Saturday, June 10; 9am-4pm
• Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16; 8am-5pm

DeKalb County

Voter Registration and Elections Office
4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, Ga. 
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 9; 8am-6pm (weekdays only)
• Saturday, June 10; 9am-4pm

North DeKalb Senior Center
5238 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, Ga. 
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 9; 8am-6pm (weekdays only)
• Saturday, June 10; 9am-4pm

Tucker Recreation Center
4898 LaVista Road, Tucker, Ga. 
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 9; 8am-6pm (weekdays only)
• Saturday, June 10; 9am-4pm

Briarwood Recreation Center
2235 Briarwood Way, Brookhaven, Ga.
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 9; 8am-6pm  (weekdays only)
• Saturday, June 10; 9am-4pm

Dunwoody Library: 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
• Saturday, June 10; 9am-4pm
• Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16; 8am-6pm

Fulton County
Alpharetta Library
10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Ga.
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 16; 8:30am-7pm  Monday-Saturday only)

East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, Ga.
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 16; 8:30am-7pm (Monday-Saturday only)

North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road, Room 232, Sandy Springs, Ga.
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 16; 8:30am-7pm  Monday-Saturday only)

Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road, Milton, Ga
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 16; 8:30am-7pm (Monday-Saturday only)

Robert F. Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek, Ga.
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 16; 8:30am-7pm (Monday-Saturday only)

Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street, Roswell, Ga.
• Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 16; 8:30am-7pm (Monday-Saturday only)

Democrats hope to flip the seat in the June 20 runoff and gain some momentum for the 2018 midterms. Republicans have won two special congressional elections that have already been held elsewhere in the nation this year.





