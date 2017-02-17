RAW: School bus crash aerials

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FInstagram for web
-
2 dead in Barrow County plane crash
-
Teens found dead on Indiana Trial
-
Verizon unlimited data plan signals price war to come
-
Married on Tuesday; deported on Wednesday
-
Cobb County toddler on life support, parents in jail
-
RAW VIDEO: Aerials over home involved in alleged online gambling operation
-
Search underway for cruise ship passenger
-
Abused Cobb child on life support
-
Family hoping for clues in man's disappearance
More Stories
-
10 children, 1 adult taken to hospital following…Feb 17, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Marietta toddler allegedly abused by father diesFeb 16, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Ice Cube talks Atlanta, new movieFeb 16, 2017, 1:00 p.m.