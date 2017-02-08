Raw sewage causing problems on Doraville street

(Photo: Hopper, Christopher)

DORAVILLE - Neighbors are furious and a family will soon have no place to live all because of a massive sewage leak at a Doraville home.

On Alison Drive in Doraville the street looks like it’s covered in mud but it’s far worse.

“The smell at times is awful,” said Tim Snyder, neighbor.

It’s actually raw sewage directly from a home on Alison Drive.

Tim Snyder who lives two doors down started noticing streams of it two months ago.

“The children that live in this neighborhood I saw them jumping in the puddles the other day like kids will do we had to run and say no, no, no,” said Snyder.

(Photo: Hopper, Christopher)

Wednesday the City of Doraville turned off the water to the home, but that move is only a temporary fix.

“I could be homeless in two days,” said Juliana Spence, the woman who rents the home.

If the problem isn’t permanently fixed by Thursday Juliana Spence and her five kids are out on the street Friday.

“My kids are in school, kind of makes me feel like when are they going to make landlords take responsibility for the properties they rent,” said Spence.

Spence said the problem started bubbling up last spring.

She said the landlord replaced the septic tank in the fall, but the sewage remains.

She believes there’s a bigger problem below ground evidenced by a drastic jump in water usage from one bill to the next.

Wednesday though 11Alive News spoke to the owner of Pumpco Septic LLC, the company that installed the new tank in the yard.

He said the system works, but the tenants are using too much water.

(Photo: Hopper, Christopher)

Neighbors though are fed up.

“It’s a super health issue and I’m just surprised it’s taken so long to get anything done,” said Snyder.

11Alive called and texted owner Kenna Delozier several times but she did not respond.

She was not at home either.

Spence said she and Delozier have been summoned by code enforcement to appear in court next week on this issue.

11Alive News will continue to press for answers on this story.

(© 2017 WXIA)